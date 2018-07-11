GOAD RUNNING FOR SECOND DISTRICT SEAT

Greg Goad, candidate for Perry County Commissioner in District Two, released this statement to voters:

“I am Greg Goad. I would like to announce my candidacy for Perry County Commissioner for District Two. My wife Joanna and I have had our home in the Deer Creek area for nine years.

“For those who have not met me, I graduated from UT Martin in 1978 with a B.S. in Agriculture Education. I taught school for two years in Wayne County before going into real estate at Mortgage Bank for eight years. I then worked for Quebor Printing for eleven years and now retired from AT&T after sixteen years as an electric technician.

“My friends and neighbors have asked me to run for this office, and it will be my honor to use my education and other work experience to serve the people of District Two and all of Perry County.”