MAYOR WARD SEEKS RE-ELECTION

Town of Linden Mayor Wess Ward is running unopposed for re-election on August 2. He released the following message to voters:

“Life is good in Linden, Tennessee. Each day that I work as your Mayor, I am working to keep it that way. Just this year alone we have seen substantial sidewalk improvements, more reliable garbage service with the addition of our new truck, no increase in city taxes, no increase in utility costs, and a healthy city economy.

“Add to this, plans to expand our public services with the addition of a proposed splash-pad for families and visitors to enjoy. New utility vehicles have hit the streets, including two snow plows to keep the city moving in the Winter.

“Our new Utility Director has overseen a complete audit and reorganization of city equipment. Through a partnership with the Sheriff’s Office, Linden has financed the addition of a fulltime, Linden-based deputy to serve our citizens. This program has greatly increased our response time, visibility, and public service.

“As your Mayor, that is my motivation: public service.

“As the year moves ahead, we have plans to add more than 1,700 feet of sidewalks, connecting us to one of our most cherished resources, the Buffalo River. This expansion plan will open new doors economically and socially.

“A sidewalk may not seem like much, but keep in mind that it adds to the walkability, safety, and connectivity of our city. When neighbors and visitors can safely enjoy walking around our town, it adds to the chances they will explore new areas and possibly contribute to new businesses as part of this discovery process.

“One of my most exciting projects thus far has been the addition of our trade school (TCAT) right here in Linden. This program is a great example of partnership between our city Aldermen, the Mayor’s office, TCAT, sate leaders, and the desire to do more for our community. We were able to make efficient use of an existing city building and create something great. The first class graduated this Spring.

“As we begin to plan for the holiday season, look for a big investment in decorations to make Linden shine as a holiday destination. I look forward to your ideas and participation.

“You know how proud I am to serve as your Mayor, and I hope I prove that to you each day with the work we do in this city. Even though I am running unopposed, I appreciate your vote of confidence in the August election. My door is always open and Linden is likewise open to a brighter tomorrow.”