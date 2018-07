The Perry County Veterans Association will be having a fund drive at the four-way stop in Linden on Friday, July 6 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday, July 7, 9:00 to noon. Thank you in advance for all the support you have given the Perry County Veterans Association in their endeavor of remodeling the Perry County Veterans Building. Wishing everyone a fun and safe Fourth of July holiday.