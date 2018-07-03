PERRY COUNTY FINANCES: ZERO LONG-TERM DEBT

Following action by the County Commission last Monday evening, June 25, Perry County will have zero long-term debt to begin the 2018-19 fiscal year.

The approved resolution allocates a payment of $430,277 to pay all long-term debt, including money borrowed years ago to fund school expansion and jail improvements, and more recently, the purchase of a garbage truck.

The process actually began near the end of former County Mayor John Carroll’s second term in office when he proposed the plan to the Commission and the members agreed.

After the payoff is made, the debt service fund—the account that is used to pay long-term debt and other ventures such as smaller project funding or tax anticipatory loans—will still have a healthy balance of about $1.4 million.

Before taking action on the debt resolution, the Commission approved unanimously the appointment of Zach Dill to the District Five seat vacated by Michael Bell who moved recently from that district.

Dill had already qualified to seek the open seat in the August 2 election. No one else applied for the appointment and no nominations were made from the floor.

Sheriff Nick Weems reported that Lewis County would be requesting funding from Perry County to pay three-fourths of the salary of one dispatcher there.

Perry County does not have its own NCIS national criminal offender data base access and uses Lewis County to get that information. Weems said Perry County had in the past been paying Lewis County about $5,000 annually for the service, but that he anticipated a requested increase this year because of volume.

The Commission unanimously approved a $5,000 donation to Perry County Youth Centers to help pay costs of the summer program providing free meals to local children.

PCYC representative Marcia Smith said over 1,000 meals were served in the first three weeks, and that both the Town of Linden and City of Lobelville had each approved $2,500 donations toward costs. She said the county donation will get the program through until the end of summer when the meals are scheduled to end with the beginning of school.

The county donation will come from the 2018-19 budget.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned. All members were present except Blake Skelton and Chris O’Guin.