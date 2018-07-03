MAYOR MOORE HONORED AS DISTRICT ‘STATESMAN OF YEAR’

At the 42nd Tennessee Republican Party Statesmen Dinner on June 8, 2018, Lobelville Robby Moore was honored as Statesman of the Year for the Seventh District.

The GOP recognizes annually one Republican activist in each of the state’s nine Congressional districts who has “gone above and beyond to help elected Republicans and promote conservative causes in their communities.”

Mayor Moore was nominated for the award by Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn who also made the presentation.

She said, “Robby Moore has served his community well, and he has represented Republican ideals so very well. It was an honor to be able to present him with the 7th Congressional District’s Statesman of the Year Award. He has worked tirelessly to make certain that he lives out the principles of the Republican Party, whether in his job at the bank or as Mayor of Lobelville. Robby finds time to make certain that our Republican ticket is going to receive plenty of support in Perry County. Congratulations to Robby and the entire Moore family. It’s truly a privilege to have been able to honor him with this award.”