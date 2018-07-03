GOP INDEPENDENCE PICNIC THIS SATURDAY

The Perry County Republican Party invites you to an Independence Day Cookout, Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Veterans Park, Linden, 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Bring the whole family for an afternoon of good food, live music (Stormin Noman and Band, Connor Pettigrew, and more), games, and fun. Hear from the candidates and enjoy a good old-fashioned Independence Day celebration.

Admission is $10 per vehicle. Carpooling is encouraged, but please do not ride in the back of pickups.