CHARLES E. “CHUCK” CARLSON

Mr. Carlson, 84, of Clifton, died Sunday, June 24, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital in Linden. A memorial service will be held at Sowing the Seed Ministry, 212 East Main Street, Linden, this Sunday, July 8, 2018, at 11:30 a.m. Luff-Bowen Funeral Home of Waverly is in charge of arrangements. He was born in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of the late Carl Edwin Carlson and Mary Mulligan Carlson McCurdy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Brenda Carroll. Survivors include his wife, Constance Carlson of Clifton; three children, Scott (Carol) Carlson of Florida, Deborah Currie of Taunton, Massachusetts, and Gregory Carlson of Clifton; one stepdaughter, Rachel Maximé of Clifton; one brother, Robert Carlson of Eustis, Florida; nine grandchildren; three step grandchildren; five great grandchildren; seven step great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.