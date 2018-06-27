SQUEAKY TURNBOW

Mrs. Turnbow, 89, of Linden, died Wednesday, June 20, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Friday, June 22, 2018, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Burial was at the Turnbow-Copeland Cemetery. She was born in Flatwoods, the daughter of the late Clint Greer and Eula Kirk Greer. She was retired owner/operator of Turnbow’s Dry Goods and a member of the Linden Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Turnbow, and a brother, Clint Greer, Jr. Survivors include her daughter, Janet (Harry) Hayes of Linden; sons, Bob (Rosemary) Turnbow and Tom Turnbow, both of Linden; grandchildren, Shane (Katrina) Copeland, Shelly (Babe) Sharp, and Holly (Blake) Warren; great grandchildren, Justin Copeland, Lukas Copeland, Deidre, Hunter and Victoria McCaig, Claudia Coble, Dane and Julia Kate Warren, and Sawyer Copeland; and a host of other loving family members and friends.