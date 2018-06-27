NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

Perry County intends to seek financial assistance from USDA Rural Development to assist in purchasing land to expand the landfill and the purchase of a new roll-off truck for the Perry County Solid Waste Facility. The county is conducting a public meeting that will discuss this project and receive community input. The meeting will be held Monday, July 2, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. at the Perry County Courthouse located at 121 E Main St, Linden, TN 37096.

The public is invited to attend this meeting and make comments concerning this project to the Board as to the safety and economic impacts; service area; and other alternatives. Perry County does not discriminate. Special arrangements may be provided to persons with disabilities by contacting the Perry County Executive Office at (931) 589-2216.

Terry Richardson

Perry County Executive

