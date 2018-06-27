LEDBETTER SEEKS RE-ELECTION IN SECOND

Long-time County Commissioner Eddie Ledbetter is seeking re-election in District Two. He released this statement:

“I, Eddie Ledbetter, would like to take this opportunity to announce my candidacy for re-election for Perry County Commissioner for District Two.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support in the past. As always, I will try to stay in budget and will not be for a property tax raise.

“I will do my best to keep the wheel tax off the Perry County people, because they are paying enough taxes as is. I will always be for the betterment of the people.

“I look forward to continue representing the Second District.

“I would appreciate your vote and support on August 2, 2018.”

 

