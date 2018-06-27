JOHN ROGERS HATFIELD, SR.

Mr. Hatfield, 77, of Atwood, died Thursday, June 21, 2018, at Tennova Healthcare in Jackson. A funeral service was held Monday, June 25, 2018, 11:00 a.m., at Bodkin Funeral Home in Milan with burial at Pisgah Cemetery in Atwood. He was the son of the late James Williard Hatfield and Mary Nelle Rogers Hatfield, and a member of Atwood Church of Christ. He was a retired insurance agent and farmer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Edward “Jimmy” Hatfield. Survivors include his wife of fifty years, Linda Phillips Hatfield of Atwood; a son, Johnny R. Hatfield, Jr. of Milan; four daughters, Lisa (James) Wall of Humboldt, Lindy (Tim) Lewis of Atwood, Susan (Reece) Barrow of Lavinia, and Jonna Hatfield of McKenzie; ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren.