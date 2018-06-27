FAMILY ALTERCATION TURNED VIOLENT: ONE SON SHOT ANOTHER

On Tuesday, June 19, around 8:00 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the 9000 block of Flatwoods.

According to the report, homeowner Sara Hayes and her twenty-one year old son, Tony Ladale Maza, were having a disagreement when it became physical.

Sara’s other son, a 16 year old, pointed a .45 caliber handgun at his brother and told Maza to let his mother go, or he was going to shoot.

According to the report, Maza was allegedly choking Hayes when the teenager pulled the trigger.

Maza was struck in the upper right chest. Officers on the scene rendered Maza aid until EMS arrived.

Maza was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and at the time of the report was in stable condition.

Sheriff Nick Weems said the matter was still under investigation and that all evidence and statements were collected and turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.