ALDERMAN ROGERS IS RUNNING AGAIN

Linden Alderman Gary Rogers is running for re-election on August 2, 2018. He released the following statement to voters”

Í, Gary Rogers, would like to take this opportunity to announce my candidacy for re-election for Linden City Alderman. Thank you to the citizens of Linden, as it has been an honor to serve you for the past twelve years.

“I have had the privilege to serve with Mayor Azbill, temporary Mayor Heady, and the current Mayor Ward. Through the previous years, by working together with the citizens, county and state agencies, and fellow city aldermen, we have made several improvements to our small town by revitalizing downtown.

“We are continuing to work toward applying for grants that will enhance and improve our town. The latest grant applied for, if awarded, would be to make some changes to our city park. I feel it is important to our children and elderly as well to have a place to go and enjoy themselves.

“As I have been visiting residents, some have voiced their opinions on some issues and have had some great ideas as to how to improve the town. These issues are important to me. You, the citizens, have a voice in the decision-making.

“I would appreciate your vote and support on August 2, 2018.”