TATUM SEEKS RE-ELECTION TO BOARD OF EDUCATION SEAT

Perry County Board of Education member Phillip Tatum is seeking re-election to another four-year term in the Fifth District. He released this statement to voters:

“I, Phillip Tatum, would like to take this opportunity to announce my candidacy for re-election for school board member of Perry County School Board of Education for the Fifth District.

“I am a lifelong resident of Perry County and graduated from Perry County Schools before attending and graduating college.

“It is my wish to continue the course of our goals set by the Board of Education as Perry County Schools becomes a highly achieving school system ensuring the success for all students.

“I believe the foundation of a strong community is built upon a strong educational system. Involvement, support, and encouragement by the community play a vital role in the success of the system.

“I believe our county deserves the best educational environment that is safe for our students, faculty, and administration as we prepare our students to be successful in the future.

“When public education is done correctly, all elements of society prosper.

“Thanks for your support and confidence in me to serve on the Board over the last four years. I look forward to representing the Fifth District again, and even though I am running as an unopposed candidate, I would appreciate your support and vote on August 2, 2018.”