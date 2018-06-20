SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE: ALLISON

WHEREAS, on the 4th day of August, 2011, by deed of trust recorded in Trust Deed Book 106, Page 271, Register’s Office for Perry County, Tennessee, CHRISTOPHER WILLIAM ALLISON, did convey in trust to Katerina V. Moore, Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a certain promissory note, said indebtedness being more particularly described in said deed of trust; and

WHEREAS, on the 29th day of May, 2018, per the terms contained in said deed of trust, JARROD RICHARDSON AND ROBBY J. MOORE appointed John H. Carroll as Substitute Trustee, said substitution being of record in Trust Book 126, Page 179, in the Office of the Register of Deeds for Perry County, Tennessee; and

WHEREAS, because certain terms of the Deed of Trust have not been complied with the entire amount thereof has been declared due and payable in accordance with the terms of said note and trust deed; and

WHEREAS, the owners and holders of said indebtedness, JARROD RICHARDSON AND ROBBY J. MOORE, have called upon the undersigned Trustee to foreclose said deed of trust in accordance with the terms thereof and to sell said real estate in satisfaction thereof.

NOW, therefore, notice is hereby given that by virtue of the authority vested in me by said deed of trust, I will on the Thirteenth (13th) day of July, 2018, at 8:30 o’clock a.m., offer for sale and sell at the South door of the County courthouse in Linden, Perry County, Tennessee, to the highest, last and best bidder for cash in hand, the following described property, lying in the Third (3rd) Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, to-wit:

Beginning at the point of intersection of the center of a branch and the North R.O.W. of U.S. #412 State Route #20, said point being the Southwest corner of Felner Hinson as recorded in Deed Book U-21, Page 317, ROPCT, and being the Southeast corner of the tract being described; thence leaving Hinson and center of branch with said North R.O.W. North 60 degrees 12 minutes 29 seconds West a distance of 29.44 feet to a point; thence North 58 degrees 31 minutes 31 seconds West a distance of 82.68 feet to a concrete monument; thence North 32 degrees 03 minutes 13 seconds East a distance of 9.82 feet to a concrete monument; thence North 55 degrees 47 minutes 29 seconds West a distance of 244.46 feet to a concrete monument; thence South 34 degrees 16 minutes 04 seconds West a distance of 10.28 feet to a concrete monument; thence North 51 degrees 23 minutes 27 seconds West a distance of 159.20 feet to a point; thence North 49 degrees 35 minutes 22 seconds West a distance of 127.10 feet to a point; thence North 49 degrees 07 minutes 17 seconds West a distance of 84.23 feet to a ½” Rebar Iron Pin set with identification cap “Brewer 2393”, said Iron Pin being the Southeast corner of William Jackson as recorded in Deed Book X-27, Page 11, ROPCT, and being the Southwest corner of the tract being described; thence leaving said North R.O.W. with Jackson North 56 degrees 57 minutes 23 seconds East a distance of 167.79 feet to a 32” Sycamore; thence North 62 degrees 46 minutes 18 seconds East a distance of 100.13 feet to a ½” Rebar Iron Pin set with identification cap “Brewer 2393”; thence North 67 degrees 20 minutes 55 seconds East a distance of 182.74 feet to a ½” Rebar Iron Pin set with identification cap “Brewer 2393”, said Iron Pin being the Northwest corner of the tract being described; thence continuing with Jackson South 61 degrees 30 minutes 32 seconds East a distance of 96.05 feet to a ½” Rebar Iron Pin set with identification cap “Brewer 2393”; thence South 73 degrees 32 minutes 16 seconds East a distance of 93.98 feet to a ½” Rebar Iron Pin set with identification cap “Brewer 2393”; thence South 55 degrees 35 minutes 47 seconds East a distance of 98.47 feet to a 12” white oak; thence South 73 degrees 32 minutes 27 seconds East a distance of 49.12 feet to a 16” white oak; thence South 84 degrees 28 minutes 08 seconds East a distance of 90.79 feet to a steel fence post; thence South 72 degrees 40 minutes 57 seconds East a distance of 56.92 feet to a 18” white oak; thence North 62 degrees 46 minutes 48 seconds 51.36 feet to a 10” sourwood; thence South 47 degrees 52 minutes 56 seconds East, and passing a ½” Rebar Iron Pin set with identification cap “Brewer 2393” at 33.26 feet, in all a distance of 46.72 feet to a point in the center of a branch, said point being in the West boundary of Felner Hinson, and being the Northeast corner of the tract being described; thence leaving Jackson with center of branch South 33 degrees 12 minutes 28 seconds West a distance of 30.16 feet to a branch; thence South 42 degrees 03 minutes 14 seconds West a distance of 40.76 feet to a point; thence South 55 degrees 35 minutes 56 seconds West a distance of 73.07 feet to a point; thence South 35 degrees 57 minutes 00 seconds West a distance of 81.57 feet to a point; thence South 32 degrees 00 minutes 45 seconds West a distance of 117.26 feet to a point; thence South 34 degrees 09 minutes 36 seconds West a distance of 196.86 feet to a point; thence South 24 degrees 42 minutes 22 seconds West a distance of 42.85 feet; which is the point of beginning, having an area of 6.70 acres, as surveyed by Scottie Brewer, 612 Longbranch Road, Hohenwald, TN 38462, R.L.S. TN License Number 2393, February 19, 2009.

Being the same property conveyed to Christopher William Allison by deed of Jarrod Richardson and Robby J. Moore, dated August 4, 2011, of record in Deed Book D-12, Page 609, ROPCT.

The above described tract is subject to any and/or all power utility R.O.W.’s and/or easements.

This conveyance is subject to a powerline running across subject property that a visual inspection will reveal.

This property is known as Map 96, Parcel 10.00 of record in the Tax Assessor’s Office for Perry County, Tennessee.

Said land described herein will be conveyed subject to the rights of the United States to redeem land as provided for in 26 U.S.C. 7425(d)(1) and/or is subject to the right of the State of Tennessee to redeem land as provided for in T.C.A. 67-1-1433(c)(1). Said sale will be free from the right of homestead and dower, the same having been waived in said deed of trust.

Said sale will be subject to any oral announcements made on the date of said sale. Additionally, said sale is subject to all covenants, easements, restrictions, reservations, conditions, liens, unpaid taxes and assessments (plus interest and penalties), if any, of record against the above-described property.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time set for the sale herein.

This notice shall be published in the Buffalo River Review, a newspaper published in Perry County, Tennessee, on three (3) successive weeks.

WITNESS my hand this the 18th day of June, 2018.

JOHN H. CARROLL, SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE

P.O. BOX 45

LINDEN, TN 37096

(931)-589-2167

B 7/4