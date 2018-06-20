SNAP BENEFITS NOT BEING UTILIZED

South Central Tennessee Development District is now offering assistance with “SNAP,” formerly referred to as the Food Stamp Program.

Over $17 million dollars are not being utilized in the following counties: Bedford, Coffee, Franklin, Giles, Hickman, Lawrence, Lewis, Lincoln, Marshall, Maury, Moore, Perry, and Wayne.

If you know someone 60+ or receiving disability, they may qualify for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP).

They will qualify by deducting medical expenses from their income and also excess shelter costs.

The USDA created SNAP to provide eligible individuals with monthly benefits to buy food.

No need to sit in a DHS office for hours; you can now contact the SCTDD SNAP Coordinator, Bonnie Walker, by calling 931-379-2955.