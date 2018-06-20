NOTICE: BIDS

Perry County Solid Waste is requesting bids for the pouring of concrete slabs at two developing convenience center sites based on the following specifications. The number of slabs indicates one per center site.

(2) 10 x 30 x 6

(2) 10 x 20 x 4

(2) 18 x 21 x 4

Proof of insurance required.

Sealed bids should be submitted to the Perry County Mayor’s Office at 121 East Main Street by 4:00 p.m. on June 29, 2018. For inquiries, please call 931-589-2216.

Perry County has the right to reject any bids.

Pd 6/27