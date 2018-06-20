JERRY “SARGE/ZERO” LEDBETTER

Mr. Ledbetter, 56, o Lobelville, died Friday, June 8, 2018. A funeral service was held Sunday, June 10, 2018, 2:00 p.m., at McDonald Funeral Home in Lobelville, with Kevin Tinin officiating. Burial was at DePriest Bend Cemetery in Lobelville. He was born in Lobelville, the son of Mary Sue Coble Ledbetter, who survives, and the late Frank T. Ledbetter. He worked at Bates Manufacturing. Survivors, in addition to his mother, include his daughters, Brittany M. Ledbetter of Cedar Creek, and Bridget N. Ledbetter of Hohenwald; granddaughters, Julianna Gray, Bella Gray, and Lynleigh Street; a sister, Diane (Randy) Warren; and several nephews.