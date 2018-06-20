IMPORTANT ELECTION REMINDERS

In preparation for the upcoming Perry County August 2 election, Administrator of Elections Gaye Treadwell reminds voters:

–if you have not voted in a while or checked your registration, please do so to be sure you are still registered to vote before the deadline of July 3;

–the Perry County Election Commission office has moved from its previous Main Street location to Azbill Community Center, 113 Factory Street, Linden;

–if you are in the Coon Creek/Veterans Park district and accustomed to voting at the Community Center, please note that polling will return to Veterans Park for the August election.