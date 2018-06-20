FREE MEALS FOR LOCAL FAMILIES

Perry County Youth Centers (PCYC) has received a grant from the Tennessee Department of Human Services to deliver meals to families in Perry County.

The grant is for a total of 811 meals. There are no financial qualifications and no documentation is required to receive meals.

Anyone who is interested should call the Lobelville Library at 593-3111 to sign up for the program.

Meals are not delivered every day and the number of meals that any individual or family will receive will be based on the total number of people that sign up for the program.

All meal deliverers have had a background check and they will schedule all meal deliveries. Meals will not be delivered during adverse weather conditions such as rain or flooding.

The meals are not hot, but rather summer snack-type meals that will vary and change, and all members of a household may not receive the exact same meal.

Generally, meals will consist of some type of protein such as peanut butter, nuts, tuna salad, or chicken salad , and some accompanying snacks such as a fruit cup, granola bar, or bag of chips.

None of the meals will need to be refrigerated or heated.

An adult must be present when meals are delivered. The yard and entry-way must be safe and free of hazards and dangerous pets.

This grant will end the last day of July or when funding runs out, whichever occurs first.

PCYC is very excited to announce the second grant it has received this year and is proud to serve the children and families of Perry County. You can also check out their Facebook page for updates and other information.