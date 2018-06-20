BYRON CORLEW MOORE

Mr. Moore, of Waverly, died Friday, June 8, 2018, at Three Rivers Hospital. A funeral service was held Monday, June 11, 2018, 11:00 a.m., at Ebenezer Methodist Church in New Johnsonville. He was born in Hustburg, the son of the late Samuel and Clementine Moore. He was retired from TVA and was a member of Ebenezer Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife of sixty-five years, Peggy Moore; two daughters, Cindy (David) Frazier of Waverly, and Patti (Marty) Wexler of Nashville; three grandchildren, Ginger (Frank) Batson, Zach (Perry Del Favero) Wexler, and Morgan (Russell) Laughlin; two great granddaughters, Macy and Caroline Batson; special loving cats, Grayson and Gracie. Memorial donations may be made to the Ebenezer Methodist Church.