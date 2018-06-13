SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE: SPRY

Default having been made in the terms, conditions and payments provided in a certain Deed of Trust, dated July 6, 2012, executed by Marshall Spry and wife, Sandra Spry to Martin Haggard, Jr., Trustee, of record in Record Book 108, Page 207, in the Register’s Office for Perry County, Tennessee, and to W. Andrew Yarbrough, appointed as Substitute Trustee in an instrument of record in the Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness described, the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, I, W. Andrew Yarbrough, as Substitute Trustee, will by virtue of the power and authority vested in me as Substitute Trustee, on the 9th day of July, 2018 at 10:00 A.M., at the NORTH DOOR OF THE COURTHOUSE, PERRY COUNTY, TENNESSEE, sell to the highest bidder for cash, free from all legal and equitable rights of redemption, homestead and dower, rights by virtue of marriage, and all other exemptions of every kind, which are expressly waived, and subject to any unpaid taxes, if any, the following described property, to wit:

A certain tract or parcel of real property located in the First Civil District of Perry County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on a small ash tree, in the edge of, or at the side of the White Oak Road, of Highway, at the foot of the hill just above the bottom, known as the “Self Bottom,” and runs thence eastward with the Highway to Sallie Evans’ line; thence southward Sallie Evans’ line to White Oak Creek; thence down the creek to a cedar at the upper end of the Self Bottom; thence Northward back to the little ash tree, at the beginning, containing by estimation 12 acres, more or less.

In the Boundary Agreement Deed between Tony Joe Lineberry, et al, and Thomas Graves, et ux, Trena Graves, dated January 9, 2004, of record in Deed Book W-26, page 628, ROPCT, the parties agreed to establish their common boundary line as follows:

Beginning at a ½ inch iron rod with an identification cap on the southerly right-of-way of Whiteoak Creek Road (a 50-foot wide right-of-way), the same being the northeast corner of Tony Joe Lineberry, et al, (Deed Book V-24, Page 612), the northwest corner of Thomas and Trena Graves (Deed Book U-24, Page 194) and the northern most corner of the boundary line agreement herein described, and runs; thence with the new easterly line of said Lineberry, et al. parcel and the new westerly line of said Graves parcel as follows; South 15 degrees 35 minutes 39 seconds East, 240.54 feet to a steel fence post found; thence south 76 degrees 34 minutes 00 seconds East, 360.52 feet, passing a 14-inch sycamore found at 345.52 feet, to a point in the center of Whiteoak Creek, the same being a point on the westerly line of L.G. and Edna Mae Pigg (Deed Book K-14, page 602) and the southerly most corner of said agreed line. The above described boundary line was determined by a Category 2 Survey done by Advantage Land Surveying (Devon R. Acheson – RLS #1867) using magnetic bearings taken on December 20, 2003.

This being the real property conveyed to Marshall Spry and wife, Sandra Spry, by deed of Farm Credit Services of Mid-America, FLCA, dated July 5, 2012, of record in Deed Book D-14, Page 351, Register’s Office of Wayne County, Tennessee. Furthermore, the said Sandra Spry is now deceased and Marshall Spry become the sole owner of the herein described real property as the surviving tenant by the entirety. The said Marshall Spry is now deceased and, by intestate succession, Kevin Spry became the sole owner of the herein described real property as the only child and heir of the said Marshall Spry.

The sale of said property shall be subject to any and all unpaid taxes and assessments, together with interest and penalty, if any, and any and all other prior easements, restrictions, encumbrances, or liens of any nature.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

ANDREW YARBROUGH,

Substitute Trustee

June 13, 2018, June 20, 2018, and June 27, 2018

OTHER PARTIES OF INTEREST:

WAYNE COUNTY BANK

P.O. Box 247

Waynesboro, TN 38485

KEVIN SPRY

1115 Williamson County Line Road

Fairview, TN 37062

B 6/27