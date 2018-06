Perry County is soliciting bids for custodial services for county owned buildings. Sealed bids will be received at the office of the County Mayor until June 18, 2018 at 2 p.m. Bids will then be opened and read aloud. The county reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

For any questions, feel free to phone the office of County Mayor at 931-589-2216.

B 6/13