MILDRED EMMA DUNCAN WESTBROOKS

Ms. Westbrooks, 93, of Lobelville, died Thursday, June 7, 2018 at Maury Regional Hospital. A funeral service was held Sunday, June 10, 2018, 1:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jeff Hollingsworth and Ronnie Aydelott officiating. Burial was at Nix Cemetery. She was born in Lobelville, the daughter of the late Will Edgar Duncan and Sadie Sarah Spencer Duncan. She was retired from Johnson Controls/Team Linden, and a member of the Lobelville Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Oscar Westbrooks; daughter, Oneida Hinson; sons, James William and Donnie Westbrooks; granddaughter, Leslie Hinson; grandson, Jeremy Westbrooks; sisters, Pat Simmons and Linda Augustine, and son-in-law, Gene Hinson. Survivors include her daughters, Janie Marrs, of Lobelville; sons, Bruce (Brenda) Westbrooks, of Clifton, and Darryl (Lucille) Westbrooks, of Lobelville; daughter-in-law, Lacquita Westbrooks, of Cookeville; grandchildren Suzanne Sharp, Lori Kendrick, Lisa Morris, Vicky Hudson, Allison Kimble, Nikki Bunch, Dylan Westbrooks, Ashley Tucker, and Mariah Wheat; twenty-three grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; and a host of other loving family members and many friends.