JOEL RAY TUCKER

Mr. Tucker, 64, of Linden, died Thursday, June 7, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A funeral service was held Monday, June 11, 2018, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Steve Todd, Pat Tucker, David Tucker, and Richard Dorn officiating. Burial was at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. He was born in Nashville, TN, the son of the late Willie Ray Tucker, and Chloe Lazell Warren Tucker. He was a Counselor for Still Waters-Cumberland Heights, and owner/operator of Tucker Insurance. He had also worked as an agent for Woodmen of the World Insurance, and was a member of the Perry County High School Class of 1971. Survivors include his wife, Donna DePriest Tucker, of Linden; a daughter, Kristal (David) Tucker, of Pittsburgh, PA; grandsons, Ian McNabb, and Ben Waldron; brothers, David Tucker, of Ocean, NJ, and Pat (Delilah) Tucker, of Linden; a special friend, Dawn Lee Gay; and a host of other loving family members, and many friends.