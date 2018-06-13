JAMES RUDOLPH “SAMMY” TATE

Mr. Tate, of McEwen, died Monday, June 4, 2018, at his residence. A funeral service was held Saturday June 9, 2018, 11:00 a.m., at Luff-Bowen Funeral Home in McEwen, with Jim Suddeath, Hoby Grace, Jeremy McFarlin, and Joe James officiating. Burial was at McEwen Cemetery. He was born in Perry County, the son of the late Louis Chesley and Lena Louise Scaggs Tate. He was a Corporal in the United State Army, having served during the Korean War. He was a member of McEwen Church of Christ and McEwen Senior Center. He was a retired insurance agent and funeral assistant for Luff-Bowen Funeral Home. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two wives, Helen Doyle Tate and Rosemary Lynn Durham Tate; a sister, Hazel Mills; and a brother, Paul Tate. Survivors include his wife, Hattie Ligon Tate of McEwen; son, James Glenn (Tia) Tate of Hendersonville; sister, Margie (Martin) Allison of Waverly; sister-in-law, June Tate Loggins of Parsons; three grandchildren, Kayla Dawn Tate, James Phillip (Sharliee) Tate, and Tian Grace Tate; one great grandson, Silas Edward Tate; four stepchildren, Bruce Ligon of Bellville, Texas, Tammie (Pete) Baker of Coldwater, Michigan, Amy Grider of Glasgow, Kentucky, and Amanda (Bill) Williams of Juneau, Arkansas.