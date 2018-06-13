FIRE MARSHAL CHANGES STANCE, DOOR BARRICADES WILL BE ALLOWED

A recent campaign launched by Sheriff Nick Weems dubbed “Not our Children” not only gained national attention and resulted in local security changes, but has now led to statewide policy adjustments concerning door barricades in public schools.

The campaign stemmed from the recent Florida school massacre that left seventeen children slain at the hands of a young man with mental issues.

The Sheriff’s work captured the attention of national news media, including The Wall Street Journal and NBC’s Today Show.

The most notable local change was the immediate placement of armed officers in all Perry County public schools—a move supported by the County Commission.

In March, Tennessee Deputy Governor Henry called a meeting with Sheriff Weems, Speaker of the House Beth Harwell, Deputy Speaker Steve McDaniel, Director of Safety David Purkey, TBI Director Mark Gwinn, and others to discuss the Sheriff’s school protection plan.

The “Not Our Children” was heard yet again, this time by people able to make necessary changes.

The Tennessee Fire Marshal at first rejected the idea of door barricades and even said citations would be written for their use.

However, the Fire Marshal has now adapted the policy to allow all schools across the entire state to use these life-saving devices.

Sheriff Weems says the barricades will start being installed in the next week. As an added tax saving measure, the labor will be provided by the jail trusty program.

“It’s a big win/win for the citizens of Perry County and the entire state. I am so proud of the team that helped me with this tough battle and I am thrilled to be working with the state Fire Marshal on this.”

The Sheriff continued, “Together we are stronger and can be more proactive in protecting our children statewide.”

Installation of the simple-to-use devices is expected to be completed before the start of the next school year. In the case of an intruder, the teacher can insert one piece of metal into the barricade, making it impossible for someone to enter from the hallway.

The Sheriff also says he will be adding ballistic film to all vulnerable windows and will be working with Director of Schools Eric Lomax in regards to more safety measures, as part of his multi-level approach to help protect the schools.

Sheriff Weems said, “This was a personal fight to help protect our children and I wasn’t going to stop until we had a solution for Perry County, and I never thought it would change the entire state, but I thank God it has.

“I hope our county and state will be an example to the whole nation. We can protect our loved ones if we act together and use our heads and our hearts,” the Sheriff concluded.