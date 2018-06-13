‘DONATION-DAY’ BEGAN LOCAL FUNDRAISING EFFORTS FOR REMEMBERING WWII

June 6 marked the 74th anniversary of D-Day, the great Allied invasion of Fortress Europe.

On June 6, 2018, the local re-enactment and living history event Remembering World War II began its annual Donation-Day in Linden. Volunteers dressed in 1940’s period clothing and went through town in this 1941 Chevy Oren fire truck which was purchased this past winter to transport local veterans and honor local volunteer fire departments.

Remembering World War II is totally supported by freewill donations; no tax dollars are used. Local business community willingly donate half of the money needed to make the event happen.

Following the donation drive, volunteers returned to the Courter residence to work on a fully functional and portable Home Front kitchen which will be used Father’s Day weekend at the Henry Ford Museum and Greenfield Village in Dearborn, Michigan to replicate what home life was like during the war.

The kitchen will be on display this September at the Linden event. Pictured are Rebekkah Dubois (on ladder) and her sister Judith working on the project.

If you would like to be involved in Remembering World War II 2018, organizers are looking for local ladies to run the kitchen. Please call 931-501-0830 and leave a message, or contact volunteer@rememberingwwii.com.