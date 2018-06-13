ADDISON LEIGH WESTBROOK

Ms. Westbrook, 22, died June 3, 2018. A funeral service was held Wednesday, June 5, 2018, 11:00 a.m., at Shackelford Funeral Directors in Selmer, with Derek Bodiford officiating. Burial was at Oak Hill Cemetery in Selmer. She was born in Nashville, the daughter of James Walton (Janeene) Westbrook and Tisa Renee Norwood (Darren) Hawkins, who survive. She was a member of the Unity Baptist Church in Ramer, and had been a member of Whitwell Chapel in Linden. She was a loving mother to her daughter and son, Atleigh Harper Westbrook and Winston Tucker Ragan. Survivors in addition to her children and parents are siblings, Cameron Ward, Zachary Westbrook, Ragan Forrester, Lauren Reed, Easton Hawkins, and Sophie Hawkins; grandparents, James Norwood, Ray and Ann Bouldin, amd Donald and Doris Hawkins; lifelong friends, Raven Gudino, Haylee Gudino, and Dustin Albarracin; and a host of other relatives and friends.