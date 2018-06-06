REVIEW JOINS MAGIC VALLEY FAMILY OF NEWSPAPERS

The Kennedy family partners have sold The Buffalo River Review in Linden and The Waverly News Democrat in Waverly to Magic Valley Publishing based in Camden.

“We are very excited about adding the two newspapers and shopper’s guide to our family of county seat weekly newspapers,” said Dennis Richardson, president and founder of Magic Valley Publishing Co., Inc.

Publisher of both papers Sam Delk Kennedy, of Columbia, died at 91 on May 1.

“My father and Mr. Richardson had been in discussions about this sale since the fall of 2017 and they were in the final stages at the time of his death,” said Elizabeth Kennedy Blackstone.

“We are pleased and comforted that the fate of the papers is exactly as he wanted.”

“Dad was very proud of the work his employees did in Linden and Waverly and he wanted to see it continue. He believed Mr. Richardson and Magic Valley would provide the kind of leadership and genuine local interest in the welfare of these neighboring communities that he had hoped for. We feel the same way and wish Magic Valley well in the new endeavors,” Blackstone said.

“Each spring I sent a letter of inquiry to Mr. Sam Kennedy asking him if he would think of selling his newspapers,” Richardson said.

“I considered Sam Kennedy as one of the most knowledgeable and friendly newspaper people in the Tennessee Press Association. I am honored to be presented the opportunity to carry on the excellent tradition he and his family began.”

Magic Valley Publishing owns four other weekly newspapers in Tennessee: The Camden Chronicle in Camden, The Carroll County News-Leader in Huntingdon, The Lake County Banner in Tiptonville, and The Crockett County Times in Alamo.

MVP also owns and publishes Mid-South Family Classifieds, a free publication circulating in four states, and two glossy magazines: Southern Outdoor Sports and West Tennessee Sports Digest.

Richardson began his journalism work as Sports Editor of The Paris Post-Intelligencer, then as editor of The Weakley County Press in Martin, and as a copy editor for The Leaf-Chronicle in Clarksville.

He and his wife Lisa both left good jobs when they bought their first newspaper in 1983, The Carroll County News, and then nine years later bought its competitor and combined them into The Carroll County News-Leader.

They bought The Camden Chronicle in 1994 and added The Crockett County Times in 2012 and The Lake County Banner in 2014.

Richardson currently sits on the Tennessee Press Association Foundation and the National Newspaper Association Boards.

The Richardsons live in Camden. They have four grown children, Mark, Matthew, Daniel, and Gerilyn, and six grandchildren.

Matthew and Daniel work for MVP and Daniel serves on the board of directors for the Tennessee Press Association and is the president of the Camden Rotary Club.

Lisa is MVP secretary and is in charge of payroll for the company.

MVP delved into the broadcast media in 2008 with the purchase of two radio stations in Camden: 1220 WFWL (and The Carfish 99.7) and WRJB -FM 97.9.

Blackstone, editor at The Lawrence County Advocate in Lawrenceburg, also a Kennedy newspaper, said no immediate changes are planned at that location.