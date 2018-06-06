PERRY COUNTY TOURISM WORKSHOP

PAWPAW Staff Writer

In conjunction with the Perry County Tourism Plan project sponsored by Perry County government and the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development, a workshop for tourism-related businesses and attractions will be held Tuesday, June 12m at Azbill Community Center in Linden.

In the morning, join the Perry County Tourism Committee and project contractors Pawpaw Partners to learn how tourism already impacts the county economy and about recommendations in the tourism plan to boost visitation to Perry County and its communities.

Among the items to be discussed will be marketing and enhancement at existing sites, marketing the Buffalo River as a multi-county “Blueway” or water trail, and other plan components including a new Civil War Trail, county motorcycle and bicycle tours, and arts and agritourism incentives.

Copies of new county tourism maps and guides and rack cards for various attractions will be unveiled.

Sara Beth Urban, Middle Tennessee Division Manager for the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, will discuss TDTD marketing programs and how local businesses and attractions can navigate the tourism network.

“Tourism-related businesses” include not only attractions like canoe outfitters, but restaurants and specialty shops of interest to visitors.

Following the presentations and through 2 :00 p.m., Pawpaw and TDTD staff will be available to help local tourist-related businesses sign up for the state’s free Tennessee Vacation website and for the new Perry County tourism website.

Business owners are invited to bring photos of their businesses on a CD or flash drive, along with a brief blurb describing why tourists should visit their businesses.

If the business isn’t listed on Google Maps, the staff will assist with listing and show how owners how they can take charge of and update their sites.

The morning presentations begin at 10:00 a,m., and staff will be available through 2:00 p.m. to assist businesses with listings on the websites or Google Maps.

Come gain a better understanding of the tourism industry in Perry County and Tennessee and how to effectively participate to increase visitation to local businesses.

Tourism already plays a significant role in the county economy and increasing visitation will boost sales and tax revenues.