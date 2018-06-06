MOUSETAIL PARK FISHING RODEO

Mousetail Landing State Park and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will be hosting their annual Junior Fishing Rodeo this Saturday, June 9, starting at 9:00a.m. This event is open to everyone 12 years of age and under. Register at 8:30 a.m. and start fishing at 9:00. Stocked catfish are back this year. Please bring your own fishing pole; worms will be provided. Prizes will be awarded. Concessions will be available from the Friends of Mousetail Landing. For more information, call the park office at (731) 847-0841.