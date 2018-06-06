MLEC: SUMMER ELECTRIC RATES HIGHER

The cost for electricity will be slightly higher in June as the Tennessee Valley Authority moves to seasonal (summer) pricing.

Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative residential members using 1200 kilowatt-hours will pay 3.9 percent more than they did last month for the same amount of energy.

A complete rate schedule is available at mlec.com, and reflects a decrease in the TVA fuel cost adjustment.

MLEC offers this information to help members use energy more wisely:

–Turn off unnecessary lights and other equipment when not in use.

–Use a power strip on televisions and other electronics.

–Get a free eScore energy audit. (Rebates available for some energy measures. See mlec.com for full details.)

–Add insulation to your attic and earn up to $750 in rebates for a limited time.

For more energy tips, ask MLEC for a copy of the “101 Ways to Save” brochure.