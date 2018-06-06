LEGAL NOTICE

Pursuant to the Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA) (34 CFR 300.624) and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) (34 CFR 99). Perry County Schools will be destroying Special Education records that are older than ten (10) years past the date that the student would have been eligible for special education services through the school district. This includes all records of students with a date of birth of 1985 or before. Individuals with Disabilities served by Perry County Schools during this time that wish to obtain their records must contact the Perry County Board of Education Office at 931-589-2102. Please do so by June 8, 2018. Records will be destroyed after that date.

B 6/6