DAVID WAYNE CHESSOR

Mr. Chessor, 57, of Gallatin, died Wednesday, May 23, 2018. A funeral service was held Saturday, May 26, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Jerry Kelly officiating. Burial was at Chessor Cemetery in Hickman County. He was born in Nashville, the son of James Horace Chessor and Katie Sue Chessor, who survive. He was an automobile detailer. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Horace Greely Chessor and Mary Ellen Chessor Moore of Perry County, and Clarence Lee Harris, and Della Marie Wylie of Lewis County. Survivors, in addition to his parents, include his wife of twelve years, Callie Shepherd Chessor; daughters, Jessica (Craig) Congleton, Desire’ Chessor, Jamie (Robert) Bryant, and Christina (Josh) Byrd; grandchildren, Sophia, MacKenna, Breanna, Kendal, Lacey, Bailey, Emma, Hunter, and Tristen; great granddaughter, Addie; sisters, Carolyn (Rick) Cox, and Elana (Scott) Riner; a brother, Dean (Irma) Chessor; and a host of other loving family members, and friends.