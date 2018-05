PERRY COUNTY 2018 GRADUATES EARNED SCHOLARSHIPS

By Editor

–Kaley Arney: UTM Parsons Kickstart $800, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

–Jordan Barber: United States Marine Corps Post 9/11 GI Bill $21576 x4 = $86,306, WoodmenLife $500, FHU Merit $7000 x4=$28000, Ethel Ayers FHU Scholarship $677 x 4 = 2708, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

–Russell Belasic: Tennessee HOPE Scholarship

–Elijah Berberette: Horatio Alger National Scholarship $5000 x 5= $25000, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship

–Chynia Brooks: Freed Hardeman University Basketball & Merit $28964 x4= $115856, Graham Family Foundation Christian University Scholarship $1000, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship

–Ryleigh Bunch: Rhodes Memorial Scholarship $500, Marcia Sharp Rust Memorial Scholarship $500, Billie Nell Smith Memorial Scholarship $500, Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial Scholarship $200, Buffalo River Longbeards: Kari May Memorial Scholarship $300, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship

–Kevin Byler: Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial Scholarship $200, Buffalo River Longbeards: Cliff Hardy Memorial Scholarship $300, Gold Card Scholarship $500, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship

Samuel Kade Dabbs: University of Memphis Deans Scholarship $3000 x4=$12000, Tommy and Linda Fesmire Memorial Scholarship $500, Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial Scholarship $200, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship

–Cannon Daniel: Bethel University Opportunity Scholarship $10000 x4=$40000, Graham Family Foundation Christian University Scholarship $1000, MLEC Scholarship $1000.

–Kenzsley Davis: UTM Achieve Scholarship $500 x4= $2000, UTM Parsons Kickstart= $800, Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial Scholarship $200, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

–Addison Dudley: University of North Alabama Academic Scholarship $8000 x4=$32000, Honors Program Scholarship $600, UNA Foundation Scholarship $1000, Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial Scholarship $200, Buffalo River Longbeards: Kari May Memorial Scholarship $300, MLEC Scholarship $1000

–Emily Gore: Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

–Parker Hinson: Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial Scholarship $200.

–Jayanna Inman: Tennessee HOPE Scholarship

–Tyler Jackson: UTM Advance Scholarship $750 x 4= $3000, UTM Chris Ivey Scholarship $1250, Tommy and Linda Fesmire Memorial Scholarship $500, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

–Spencer Karpati: UTM Achieve Scholarship $500 x 4= $2000, Woodmen of the World $500, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

–Halee Kilpatrick: Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

–Rebecca Klinger: Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial Scholarship $200.

–Destiny Lamont: Dr. Ashley Hayes Scholarship $500, Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial Scholarship $200.

–Trinton Leegan: UTM Parsons Kickstart $800, Brady Oliver Lee Memorial Scholarship $250, Ryan Parnell Memorial Scholarship $500, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

–Gretchen Mager: Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

–Camron Martin: University of Memphis Tiger Success Grant $500, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

–Jeff Martin: Graham Family Foundation Christian University Scholarship $1000, Bethel University Opportunity Scholarship $10000 x4=$40000.

–Grant Mash: UTM Achieve Scholarship,,$500 x 4= $2000, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship

–Bailey Miller: Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

–Jordan Miller: Tennessee HOPE Scholarship

–Justin Moore: UTM Achieve Scholarship $500 x 4=$2000, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

–Kailynn Moore: UTM Dean Scholarship $2000 x4=$8000, UTM Parsons Kickstart $800, Margaret Dill Memorial Scholarship $1500, Woodmen of the World $500, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship

–Ty Moore, UTM Excellence Scholarship $1000 x4=$4000, UTM Parsons Kickstart $800, Tommy and Linda Fesmire Memorial Scholarship $500, Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial Scholarship $200, Romonia Sanders Nursing Scholarship $500, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

–Shelby Myers: Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

–Grace Noel: UTM Excellence Scholarship $1000 x4=$4000, UTM Parsons Kickstart= $800, Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial Scholarship $200, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

–Kishan Patel: Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

–Trevin Prater: Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial Scholarship $200.

–Kyle Qualls: Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial Scholarship $200, Buffalo River Longbeards: Sam Trull Memorial Scholarship $300.

–Timothy Qualls: UTM Parsons Kickstart $800, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

–Hannah Ranger: Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial Scholarship $200.

–Nathaniel Smith: Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

–Meagan Stephens: Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

–Josh Taynor: Freed Hardeman Merit Scholarship $10,500 x 4=42000, Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial Scholarship $200, Buffalo River Longbeards: Marion Helen Maness Memorial Scholarship $300, Graham Family Foundation Christian University Scholarship $1000, Ethel Ayers FHU Scholarship $677 x 4 = 2708, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

–Owen Blazz Trull: Order of the Eastern Star, Ch. No. 496 $500, Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial Scholarship $200, Buffalo River Longbeards: Sam Trull Memorial Scholarship $300, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

–Ashley Urban: UTM Excellence Scholarship $1000 x4=$4000, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

–Norberto Ventura, Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial Scholarship $200, Equal Chance for Education Scholarship $6250 x 4= $25000, University of Memphis Academic Scholarship $1200.

–Alexis Warren: Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial Scholarship $200, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

–Bree Warren: Marcia Sharp Rust Memorial Scholarship $500, Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial Scholarship $200, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship

–Samantha Webster: Sally Lou Steenberger Scholarship $600, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.

–Kiana Yarbrough: Tennessee HOPE Scholarship

–Brock Young: MMC Baseball Scholarship $11000 x4=44000, Rhodes Memorial Scholarship $500, Marcia Sharp Rust Memorial Scholarship $500, Blake Thomas Arnold Memorial Scholarship $200, Graham Family Foundation Christian University Scholarship $1000, Woodmen of the World Scholarship $500, Tennessee HOPE Scholarship.