PARNELL/SHRINER MEMORIAL TOURNEY

Parnell Memorial; Shrine Tournament Set for Saturday

The 2018 Pee Wee Parnell Memorial Shriner Golf Tournament will be played at the Buffalo River Country Club, Lobelville, this Saturday, June 2.

The 18-hole, four-person scramble will have two shotgun start tee times at 8:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

A catfish lunch will be provided for participants and complimentary beverages will be available on the course.

Entry fee is $65 per person, with prize money awarded in the first, second, and third flights. A hole-in-one contest on the second hole is sponsored by Lyons Chevrolet. Drawings for door prizes will take place after the tourney.

Some carts are available on a first come, first served basis.

For early registration contact Shrine Tournament Director Ronny Averett, 931-994-1545, Shrine Secretary Chuck Beasley, 615-330-4113, or sign up the day of the tournament.