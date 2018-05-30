NOTICE TO VENDORS

Bids are now being accepted for equipment, supplies and materials for the operation of the Perry County Highway Department for fiscal year 2018-2019 beginning July 1, 2018. Please render in writing sealed and delivered to the Perry County Highway Department, P.O. Box 38, Linden, TN 37096 prior to bid opening at 10:00 a.m., June 14, 2018. Please mark envelope “sealed bid” and also include on the bid the dates that the bids are for (ex…7/1/18-6/30/19). Crushed rock, crushed rock delivered, asphalt-including hot mix and cold mix, RS-2, culverts, (plastic metal and concrete), repair and construction of small concrete bridges and box culverts, fuel and lubricants, tires and tubes, grader blades and loader teeth, wood products (treated and untreated), painting pavement markings, bids on asphalt in place per mile, repair and new guardrails, signs and geo textiles. The Perry County Highway Superintendent has the right to reject any and all bids. First Publication Date: May 30, 2018.

Robert Dedrick, Superintendent,

Perry County Highway Department

B 6/6