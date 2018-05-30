MARY HELEN LAMAR ARY

Mrs. Ary, 83, of Perry County, died Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at her residence in the Warren Community. A funeral service was held Friday, May 25, 2018, 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Billy Copeland officiating. She was born in Linden, the daughter of the late Johnnie Whitfield Lamar and Melinda Eugenia Holt Lamar. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Keith Ary. She was a retired teacher of twenty-nine years with Perry County Schools, a member of Warren United Methodist Church, and a Sunday school teacher for over fifty years. Survivors include two sons, Bryan (Niki) Ary of Smyrna, and Dr. Randy (Lynda) Mackin of Linden; five grandchildren, Caitlin and Joseph Ary of Smyrna, Joe (Brittany) Mackin of Linden, Hadley Mackin of Prague, Czech Republic, and Dylan (Bethany) Mackin of Nashville; and a great grandson, Lee Mackin of Nashville.