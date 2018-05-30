MARTHA STARBUCK BEASLEY

Mrs. Beasley, 95, of Linden, died Monday, May 21, 2018, at Decatur County Health and Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service was held Thursday, May 24, 2018, 2:00 p.m., in the chapel of Young Funeral Home, with Gary Anderson and Benny Howard officiating. Burial was at Howard Cemetery. She was born in Perry County, the daughter of the late James Monroe Starbuck and Pearl Lorene Hildenbrandt Starbuck. She was a member of Howard’s United Methodist Church and loved quilting for which she had won numerous ribbons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J.C. Beasley, and a and son, J. M. Beasley. Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Betty Beasley of Fayette, Alabama; son, Bob (Flora) Beasley of Linden; grandchildren, Clarke (Lieren) Beasley of Sarasota, Florida, Laura Simmons of Cairns, Australia, Myra (Travis) Phillips of Linden, Mark (Lindsay) Beasley of Decaturville, Micah (Jami) Beasley of Decaturville, and Kara (Joe) Wedgeworth of Long Beach, Mississippi; great grandchildren, Kanin McKnight, Seth Beasley, Jacelyn Middleton, Reed Keeton, Alec Beasley, Angelina Beer, Maxx Beasley, Avelyn Beer, Izak Beasley, and Gram Beasley; and a host of other loving family members and friends.