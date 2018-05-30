BARKER IS CANDIDATE FOR SHERIFF

Former deputy Joey Barker is running for election to the office of Perry County Sheriff, subject to the August 2 ballot. He released the following statement to voters:

“Hello to all citizens of Perry County. I am honored to announce that I am running for Sheriff.

“I started my law enforcement career at Tennessee Department of Corrections in 2006. I was hired by former Sheriff Tommy Hickerson in 2010. I worked for Sheriff Hickerson until 2015.

“I have been married to my wife, Brandi (Barber) Barker, for sixteen years. We have two wonderful children and are expecting our third child. We have Christian values and attend Lobelville Church of Christ.

“I have always had a passion for law enforcement. My father has been in law enforcement since 1983 and I have always looked up to him and his passion for serving the community. My brother is also a police officer. I guess you could say it is a family trade.

“I will have an open-door policy to speak with everyone who needs help or advice. I have always been fair and honest throughout my career in law enforcement. If elected Sheriff, I will always be available to Perry County citizens.

“I know that stronger policing will help build a better community for us all. I look forward to speaking with all of you while out campaigning about any questions or concerns you may have.

“I would like to thank the many people who have reached out to support me in my campaign.”