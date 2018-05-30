DENTON SEEKS ALDERMAN POSITION

Patrick Denton has qualified as a candidate for Linden Alderman in Ward Two. He released the following statement to voters:

“My name is Patrick Denton and I am seeking the office of Linden City Alderman in the upcoming election on August 2nd.

“I have had residence in Linden for fifty years and live at 220 Brooklyn Avenue with my wife Kimberley, son Garrett, a junior at Cumberland University, and daughter Enzley who is in fourth grade at Linden Elementary.

“I am a graduate of Perry County High School and Freed-Hardeman University where I received a BBA in finance.

“In speaking with city residents, most of their voiced concerns are about flood drainage, speeding motorists in residential areas, employment, activity areas for children, limited view intersections, aging water mains, and child safety, to name a few.

“It is also very important for the city government to support our local businesses so they may be successful.

“I am personally concerned about our elderly in Linden who may need help with their property, utility repair, and garbage removal. Many have no one to help them with these things or are shut-ins.

“Given the opportunity, I will address these issues and any others that arise or I am made aware of by our citizens.

“Linden is a beautiful little southern town with a big heart and friendly people where we all love to live. Please consider me when you vote on August 2nd as your next city alderman. Thank you.”