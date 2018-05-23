THOMAS “TOMMY” REED WARREN, JR.

Mr. Warren, 62, of Linden, died Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A graveside service was held Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 1:00 p.m., at the Church House Cemetery on Lower Brush Creek Road, with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Young Funeral home was in charge of services. He was born in Hohenwald, the son of Joyce Kilpatrick Warren and the late Thomas Reed Warren. He worked at Greenway Manufacturing and Bates, LLC. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a sister, Cindy Mercer Brown; a stepson, Scotty Kelly; and grandparents, Claude and Illa Kilpatrick, Hazel Hufstedler, and Irvin Warren. Survivors, in addition to his mother, include a sister, Kathy (Jimmy) Whitt; a stepdaughter, Tracy Kelly; a great aunt, Madelyn Shelton; a niece, Mindy Whitt; nephews, John Whitt, Jacob Mercer, and Jonathan Mercer; and a host of other loving family members and friends.