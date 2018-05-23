STEVEN BRUCE GRAVES

Mr. Graves, 59, of Linden, died Saturday, May 12, 2018, at Perry Community Hospital. A graveside service was held Thursday, May 17, 2018, 2:00 p.m., at Dr. O.A. Kirk Memorial Cemetery. with Hoyt Kirk officiating. Young Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. He was born in Linden, the son of the late Adam Graves and Ruth Kittrell Graves. He was a 1977 graduate of Perry County High School. Survivors include his daughter, Monica Graves of Linden; grandchildren, Kindal, Montavis, and Kailey Vaughn; a sister, Joy (Sonny) Arnold; a brother, James (JoAnn) Graves, both of Lobelville; and a host of other loving family members and friends.