ROBERT A. CARUSO

Mr. Caruso, 78, of Linden, died Monday, May 15, 2018. No services are planned at this time. Luff-Bowen Funeral Home, Waverly, is in charge of the arrangements. He was born in Orange, New Jersey, the son of the late Joseph Caruso and Rose Caruso. He was retired from Bates Manufacturing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marge Caruso, and a daughter, Dori Caruso Garcia. Survivors include his children, Robert W. Caruso, John A. Caruso, Joe F. Caruso, Corrine M. Caruso, Dan A. Caruso, and Peggy B. Caruso; grandchildren, Cara M. Ramos, Luis C. Ramos, Kyle J. Caruso, Kevin J. Caruso, Jaden Caruso, Misha Caruso, Michael Caruso, Christina Caruso, Amber Caruso, Justin Osborne, Katelyn Clark, Chanell Caruso, and Joshua Caruso; great granddaughters, Harliegh Caruso and Grace Ward; a sister, Mari Caruso Paules Young; brothers, Rick Caruso and Joe Caruso.