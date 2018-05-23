MUSIC ON MAIN STREET KICKS OFF THIS WEEKEND

Perry County’s popular, free, every-Saturday-night Summer concert series is back for its ninth consecutive year of entertainment starting this Saturday, May 26, in Lobelville, at 7:00 p.m., with a special Memorial Day weekend event.

Performers include Play Americana Blues, Pickin’ Crows, Melody Guy, and Kristie’s Dance Academy students.

Play Americana Blues features Big Mike Griffin, Miranda Louise, and Jimmy Clark

Big Mike is a professional blues musician, a biker, the star of Iron City Blues, and a member of the Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame. Towering overhead at 6’10”, you could easily make a case that there’s no bigger blues musician than Big Mike Griffin.

Mike was hired by David Allan Coe to play guitar in his band, and he has toured with Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, George Jones, and Neal Young. Today, he continues sharing his unique form of the blues with long- time friends such as Miranda Louise and a new generation of fans.

Every note Miranda Louise sings is the real blues deal. She’s backed up Stevie Ray Vaughn, A. C. Reed, Warren Haynes, and Fingers Taylor. In her own right she’s a powerful vocalist who works with some of Nashville’s best musicians and puts on a great show.

Combining her blues notes with Big Mike’s guitar and the fiddle skills of Jimmy Clark, together they Play Americana.

Pickin’ Crows is a folk/rockabilly/country/ Americana music band with deep Tennessee roots. The band members hail from Waynesboro, lead by guitarist Steve Jackson with Tony Love on the mandolin and fiddle, and Riley Jackson on bass.

Pickin’ Crows play a variety of genres ranging from country to rock all with a country flair. They have entertained thousands of people over the years, giving freely to charity events and other worthwhile causes. The band philosophy is to give to the community who supports you.

Melody Guy—singer, songwriter, mom, and friend—ia touring the country with her tenth CD, Dry the Rivers. She is excited to make her first appearance for Music on Main.

One of Music On Main’s request week after week is, “Bring Your Dancin’ Shoes.” With that in mind there is no better way to open the summer concert music series than with the many hard-working, talented Kristie’s Dance Academy students. They are ready to take the stage for a night of fun and awesome dancing.

Alternating between Lobelvillle (City Hall grounds) and Linden (Perry County courthouse), Music on Main Street is sponsored by the City of Lobelvile, Town of Linden, Perry County Chamber of Commerce, 101.3 WOPC, the Buffalo River Review, the Commodore Hotel & Café, and the Perry County Cultural Arts Commission.

Concessions this season will be provided by Perry County Cheerleaders, Scouts, Volunteer Fire Departments, and area churches to raise funds for their individual causes.

Music starts at 7:00 p.m. each Saturday, rain or shine, and will be moved into a nearby indoor location if bad weather threatens.

Invite your friends, bring your lawn chairs and dancing shoes, and enjoy some the best music in the area every Saturday night right here in your home community, Perry County.