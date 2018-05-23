GROWING OUR ECONOMY ONE TOURIST AT A TIME

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the second in a series of articles submitted in conjunction with the Perry County Tourism plan project sponsored by county government and the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development.

Pawpaw Staff Writer

For rural counties like Perry County, shifting economic realities make tourism-based development highly desirable and can contribute to economic growth as the county becomes an increasingly popular tourist destination.

While tourism will not solve all community problems, it can make a profound impact. For decades, tourism growth has been a major contributor to increased economic activity throughout the world, the U.S., the state of Tennessee, and the county.

It creates jobs and is the number two industry in the state. Tourism benefits the county in jobs and taxes and in other ways as well.

Perry County draws people who want to live here.

Second home ownership already impacts the county and will continue to do so. Nearly one-fifth of housing units in the county fall into the category of seasonal, recreational, or occasional use; we often call these our “summer people” but they include many hunters and anglers at other times of the year.

While owners of part time residences may not always visit local attractions or events, they boost local property and sales taxes when they dine out, buy groceries and gas, or shop with local merchants.

Retirees often consider moving to an area after several tourist visits. Retired folks who relocate to Tennessee seek beautiful natural surroundings, a mild climate, and rural peacefulness.

As retirees who migrate as a result of tourism frequently have more disposable income, where better than Perry County?

Several Air BnB listings in Perry County properties allow homeowners to rent rooms or even their entire house to visitors, putting money directly into their pockets.

Of course, short-term renters visit and eat and shop, thereby increasing revenues for business owners as well as adding to sales tax coffers.

Tourism put $6.82 million in local business owners’ pockets in 2016 and generated or sustained 20 jobs with a payroll of $950,000. Resulting local sales taxes totaled $1.83 million, this was $1.83 million that the cities and county didn’t have to charge residents.

In fact, these sales taxes meant that each Perry County household paid $567.27 less in local taxes. [Source: Tennessee Department of Tourist Development]

Since this revenue comes from outside the county, tourism dollars are a net gain to businesses and governments.

This influx of dollars offers greater benefits to Perry County residents due to a multiplier effect. In its simplest form, this is how many times money spent by a tourist circulates through the economy.

For example, a visitor eats in a local restaurant and pays the owner for the meal and tips the server. At least part of this money is spent again locally.

The server may pop into a convenience mart for a snack on the way home; the restaurant owner buys her/his son a toy in a local shop.

The owner of that shop purchases a new shirt at a clothing store, and so on and so on.

The money the visitor spent at the restaurant circulates through the locale over and over, multiplying the economic impact.

A single tourism dollar boosts revenue for many as it flows through the economy, not to mention the sales tax generated for the cities and county each time that dollar is spent.

The prospect for tourism growth is significant; Perry County has a plethora of attractions and enticing activities. Surrounding areas are an enormous market potential for tourism-based economic development.

While Perry County has only approximately 8,000 residents, there are almost 40 times that within a 50-mile radius and 267 times that within 75 miles.

Drawing from this large regional population through geographically-targeted marketing will result in vastly increased tourism revenues.

A 25% increase of visitors to Perry County means businesses could see a $1.69 million boost in yearly income and significantly higher sales tax revenue paid by non-residents to local governments.

The monetary benefit from each visitor will enhance existing and future businesses.

Tourism does not require expensive infrastructure to obtain a significant return on investment.

“It’s just our nature” to be welcoming to tourists; it’s in our financial interest as well.