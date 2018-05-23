FIRST LADY’S STATEWIDE SUMMER READING COMPETITION

Parents, get your kids excited about reading this summer with First Lady Crissy Haslam’s Read to be Ready Summer Reading Competition, a challenge to read the most number of minutes over the summer break.

All Tennessee children, from rising kindergarteners to fourth grade, are eligible to track their number of minutes read from June 1 to July 27 to compete for Tennessee’s Top 100 Summer Readers.

Students will qualify to win a Top 100 Reader spot based on a lottery system. Students must read a minimum of 2,000 minutes to be eligible for an entry into the lottery, and will gain one additional entry for each 1,000 extra minutes read past 2,000 minutes.

Information is available at the First Lady’s website, www.tn.gov/firstlady, including reading log forms, guidelines, and FAQs.

Upon the submission of each student’s reading log packet to the Office of the First Lady by Friday, July 27, the top 100 readers will be selected by a lottery system.

The top 100 readers will be announced and notified by the Office of the First Lady via email on Tuesday, July 31.

The students who qualify as Tennessee’s Top 100 Summer Readers will be invited, along with one parent or guardian, to a celebratory Kids State Dinner with the Governor and First Lady at the Tennessee Residence in Nashville on Sunday, August 12, 2018.

The program is a free summer-long literacy challenge designed to motivate children to read more books and visit their local library over the summer break.

Students may read with a family member, friend, or on their own and we encourage reading books with a wide variety of subject matter and reading levels. Minutes can be self-tracked and self-reported by Friday, July 27 to the Office of the First Lady.

Please contact the Office of the First Lady with any questions by emailing Crissy.Haslam@tn.gov or calling 615-741-7846.