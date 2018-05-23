CANDIDATE RESPONSES AT LIVE WOPC POLITICAL FORUM

The first of two announced live forums with political candidates was held Sunday evening on 101.3 WOPC.

Candidates for the 72nd District State House of Representatives—all Republicans—were invited to participate at 7:00, followed by the two candidates for Perry County Sheriff at 8:00.

Of the four running for the state House seat, Perry County’s Kirk Haston was the only one present. Henderson County Mayor Dan Hughes’ camp was represented by campaign manager Jason Rushing, who explained that his candidate is also a minister and had a church commitment. Neither James T. Haynes or Gordon D. Wildridge was in attendance.

The candidates were tossed questions they had not heard before by moderator Will Nunley.

BROADBAND

Rushing said Hughes was in favor of broadband expansion in rural areas and that he would pursue the issue in the legislature.

Haston said broadband in rural counties is essential, that Tennessee ranks 43rd in the nation for rural broadband accessibility, and that broadband is even more important in counties like Perry that are labeled by the state as “distressed.”

NEED FOR EMPLOYEES

Haston pointed out a “one, two, seven” formula for jobs—that for every job that requires a Master’s degree, two require a Bachelor’s, and seven require a two-year degree. Looking at those figures, Haston said there is too much emphasis on college and that public schools should do a better job of preparing graduates for the workforce.

Rushing said a shortage of qualified employees is a statewide problem, even with the Hope, TN Promise, and TB Reconnect programs offering financial help for students. He said the system much fit each student with the right post-secondary training to produce workers.

TRADITIONAL MANUFACTURING

Rushing said West Tennessee—and he included Perry County in that group—has a strong history of manufacturing jobs, but that the traditional manufacturing jobs no longer exist and have been replaced with trained positions. He said manufacturing, however, must not be written off.

Haston pointed out that 60% of jobs by 2025 will require a two-year degree, and that people must be trained now to fill manufacturing jobs as they become vacant due to retirements.

MEDICAID EXPANSION

Haston said the survival of rural hospitals is at stake, and that Medicaid expansion—which he supports—could help the plight of rural facilities. He said other avenues, such as third-party billing which delays payments at times to hospitals, should also be examined to determine effectiveness.

Rushing said rural hospitals are suffering, using Decatur County General’s ongoing difficulties as an example. Medicaid expansion, which Hughes supports, could have helped some hospitals avoid closure.

FUTURE STATE ISSUES

Rushing said the biggest struggle facing Tennessee in the next decade will be continuing its record economic growth through a pro-business environment. “We do things well in Tennessee,” Rushing said.

Haston said he felt the greatest state challenge is rural competitiveness, and making it possible for rural counties to share more in the state’s economic growth because rural Tennessee has a “reservoir of talent” that is sometimes overlooked.

HOW CITIZENS CAN HELP THEMSELVES

Haston said small town people are underestimated, that they have a strong work ethic and are willing to do the job if given the information and opportunity. He said “good things will happen” if you combine that strong work ethic with job opportunity.

Rushing said citizens should take advantage of the educational opportunities that Tennessee offers its residents, avoid traps like opioid and smoking addictions, and take personal responsibility for their futures.

WHAT DEMOCRATS DO WELL

Rushing said his candidate wants to work with all members of the legislature to make positive things happen for Tennessee, and that he would do so with mutual respect for his Democratic colleagues.

Haston said he is “absolutely willing” to work with Democrats in the legislature and that he looked forward to cooperating with officials on both sides of the aisle.

The Sheriff forum began at 8:00 with only one of the two candidates in the studio: Sheriff Nick Weems. Challenger Joey Barker arrived late and was able to respond to only a few questions. Following is a summary of their remarks.

Weems said he was seeking re-election to continue the work he started in October 2015 after being appointed Sheriff following the death of the late Sheriff Tommy Hickerson, and that “we’re not done yet, there are more things the county and Sheriff’s office need.”

The Sheriff said the top three issues facing citizens are: abuse of prescription drugs, mental health, and the number of officers on the force in relation to the number of people they serve. He said there are no “fixes” for the first two issues but hoped higher levels of government would address those problems. Weems said he has made efforts to put as many officers as possible on patrol.

Weems pointed out that he has been managing the finances of the Sheriff’s office and jail budgets since 2010 and that he has been under budget every year. He said the only future challenge he sees for the near future is the aging facility where the Sheriff’s office and jail operate, but added that successful grant applications have paid for improvements to the HVAC system and roof.

Addressing school safety issues, the Sheriff said you cannot stop school shootings like those recently in other states, but you can be prepared by placing officers in every school—which his office has done—and looking for ways to better secure classrooms from intruders. Weems said he has been pushing state legislators to pass new fire codes that would allow the use of security devices in the event of an emergency.

Weems said he felt the use of marijuana would one day be legalized, and added that it shouldn’t be the main focus of drug enforcement since there are “too many other problems” that need attention. He said he would like to see more research on medicinal and recreational use before taking a position.

The Sheriff said police work has changed in every way since he first became involved in law enforcement—from handwritten reports to databases in the digital age. He said his department has addressed some of the technology challenges, such as radio coverage for deputies, which has improved from 60% to 90% thanks to new equipment, and that he hopes to close that coverage gap to 100% in the near future.

His “wish list” for the future includes a fleet of new patrol cars, bullet-proof vests for all officers, and the ability to purchase firearms for deputies who, at present, buy their own.

Joey Barker then joined the debate at 8:30 p.m. He said he comes from a law enforcement family and that he would like the opportunity to be Perry County’s Sheriff so he could serve the people of the community, keep them safe, and get drugs—which said are the root to all problems—off the streets.

Both candidates responded to the recent issues with nearby facilities that house troubled youth—specifically, Youth Villages in Perry County, and Natchez Trace in Humphreys County.

Weems said he is pushing state legislators to address the security problem, that he has assurances from Natchez Trace that they will wall the facility, and that this is an “ongoing fight” and he will “not back down.”

Barker said he would like to see no youth leaving the facilities and causing problems for the public. He said a wall might not be the answer because Youth Villages, for example, would have to change their status to a high security level youth center.

When asked if the court system is adequately serving the public, Barker said the system does a “pretty fair job,” but said it is difficult for officers when they make arrests and the see the accused go free.

Weems said he recently met with the district attorney and discussed particular cases where he felt the courts failed, and added that the public often blames General Sessions Judge Katerina Moore for cases that are dismissed by the DA or circuit court judges outside of her court. He said the court system is doing a “better job.”

In the closing statements, Barker said he first began work as an office in 2010 and that he wants to “get back out there and get the streets clean” by being Perry County Sheriff.

Weems said he believes in “setting goals, not making promises, and that his department has met every goal they set when he took office in 2016. He said the public should vote for a “proactive and productive” Sheriff.

Next Sunday, WOPC had planned a forum for County Mayor candidates and State of the City reports from unopposed Lobelville Mayor Robby Moore and Linden Mayor Wess Ward. However, according to the WOPC website, those Q&A sessions may be recorded and aired on Sunday because of the Memorial Day holiday weekend.