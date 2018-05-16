SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE: DePRIEST

Default having been made in the terms, conditions, provisions and payments made and provided for in a Deed of Trust dated August 6, 2008, executed by Stephen R. DePriest, an unmarried man, to Anthony R. Steele, Trustee, and recorded in Book 98 , Page 976 in the Register’s Office for Perry County , Tennessee, to secure the indebtedness therein described to Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc., and the entire indebtedness having been called due and payable as provided in said deed of trust, and said payment not having been made, and the lawful owner and holder of said indebtedness having appointed the undersigned, David G. Mangum, as substitute trustee by written instrument dated April 18, 2018, recorded in Book 125 , Page 721 , in the above mentioned Register’s Office, notice is hereby given that I, the undersigned substitute trustee, or my designated agent, under the power and authority vested in me by said deed of trust, and having been requested to do so by the lawful owner and holder of said debt, will on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 3:45 p.m. at the south door of the Perry County Courthouse located in Linden, Tennessee, sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead and dower, and all other exemptions and rights of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of land in Perry County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Beginning on the north side of Pineview Road on a Mulberry Post; thence North 6 degrees East with fence 157 feet; thence North 80 degrees West with fence 64 feet to post; thence North 8 degrees East 42 feet to post; thence North 83 degrees West 87 feet to post; thence South 8 degrees West 69 feet to post; thence North 82 degrees West 172 feet to Sycamore; thence South 10 degrees West 120 feet to highway; thence South 80 degrees East with highway 334 feet to the beginning.

It is agreed and understood that the easterly sixteen feet of the above-described tract of land is to be used as a right of way for the use and benefit of the above described tract and the adjoining tract which is now owned by Charles V. DePriest, said right of way is to be an open right of way to be used by the present owns and their heirs and assigns.

Included in the above legal description is a mobile home being:

Make: CMH Model: Worthington Serial No.: CLH033667TNAB

DEED REFERENCE:

Being the same property conveyed to Charles V. DePriest etux, Mildred Depriest by deed from Jimmy Kilpatrick etux Willodean Kilpatrick of record in Book G9, Page 476, in the Register’s Office for Perry County, Tennessee, dated April 28, 1986. The said Charles V. DePriest having since died intestate on April 15, 1989 and Mildred DePriest having subsequently died on January 5, 1992, leaving a Will of record in Deed Book R20, Page 549, Register’s Office for Perry County, Tennessee, devising subject property to her son, Stephen R. DePriest, and further conveyed to Stephen R. DePriest by Quitclaim Deed from Stephen R. DePriest, Elizabeth DePriest, Michelle Renee DePriest, and William B. DePriest, the heirs of Mildred Johnson DePriest executed on June 17, 2008 and of record in Book D-7, Page 152, Register’s Office of Perry County, Tennessee.

Subject to any and all existing ROW, easements, setback lines and restrictive covenants of record in said Register’s Office including an easement for ROW granted in Book G-9, Page 476, said Register’s Office.

This description was taken from the deed of trust being foreclosed on of record in Book 98 , Page 976 , said Register’s Office.

TAX MAP-PARCEL NO.: 034-005.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 286 Highway 438 W, Lobelville, TN 37097, as shown on the tax maps for the Assessor of Property for Hickman County, TN.

This sale is subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes; restrictive covenants, easements and setback lines; any and all redemption rights, including rights of redemption of any governmental agency, State or Federal, and any and all prior liens or encumbrances against said real property. Said sale is further subject to matters that an accurate survey of the property might disclose.

The property sold pursuant to this notice shall be sold “AS IS” and neither the Substitute Trustee nor the beneficiary of the Deed of Trust, nor any agent or attorney therefore, makes or shall make any warranty, whether express or implied, as to the condition, quality or quantity thereof, including, but not limited to, the enforceability of any lease affecting the property, the existence or absence of defaults under or the effect or this sale upon the rights of any party under such lease. The Substitute Trustee shall make no warranty of title, express or implied, and will sell and convey the subject real property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed only.

The substitute trustee may adjourn or postpone the aforementioned sale of real property by public announcement at such time and place of sale, and from time to time thereafter may postpone such sale by public announcement at the time and place fixed by the preceding postponement or subsequently noticed sale, and without further notice make such sale at the time fixed by the last postponement, or may, in its discretion, give a new notice of sale. If applicable, the Notice requirements of T.C.A. § 35-5-117 have been met.

Pursuant to T.C.A. § 47-9-604, this sale may also include the manufactured home described as one (1) 2008 CMH Worthington, serial no. CLH033667TNAB.

The failure of any high bidder to pay the purchase price and close the sale shall, at the option of the Substitute Trustee, be cause for rejection of the bid, and, if the bid is rejected, the Substitute Trustee shall have the option of making the sale to the next highest bidder who is ready, willing, and able to comply with the terms thereof. The proceeds derived from the sale of the property will be applied as provided for in said deed of trust.

Terms of sale: Cash

Substitute Trustee: David G. Mangum

Substitute Trustee

2303 8th Avenue South

Nashville, TN 37204

(615) 255-8690

Publish Newspaper: Buffalo River Review

Interested Parties: Estate of Stephen Randall DePriest

Elizabeth DePriest, Estate Administrator

James Carl Duncan, Attorney for Estate

Michelle Renee (DePriest) Dillard

William Byron DePriest

Editions dated: Wednesday, May 9, May 16 and May 23, 2018

File #74896

B 5/23